The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

September 15, 2018 3:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a man shielding his eyes from windblown sand as Hurricane Florence approaches South Carolina; students carrying torches during a march in North Korea; and a couple watching the Sept. 11 light tribute from across the river in New Jersey.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 8-14, 2018.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

