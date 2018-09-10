Listen Live Sports

Authorities identify 3 men killed in Detroit restaurant

September 10, 2018 1:39 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Three men who were gunned down inside a fast food restaurant in Detroit have been identified.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office said Rashawn Harrington and Trevaughn Anthony died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy was scheduled Monday to officially determine how DeShawn Gadson died.

Police say two men wearing masks walked up to the White Castle on Detroit’s west side about 12:22 a.m. Sunday and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot.

The victims — ages 25, 24 and 20 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The restaurant’s windows had bullet holes and handguns were recovered.

White Castle Vice President Jaime Richardson told WJBK-TV in a statement that none of the restaurant’s employees were wounded.

