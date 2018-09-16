Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

California police officer suspected of sexual assault

September 16, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a central California police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women.

The Fresno Bee reports Woodlake Police officer Oscar Robles was arrested Thursday. He could face charges including penetration with a foreign object and assault under the color of authority.

It wasn’t known Sunday if the 26-year-old has an attorney.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the investigation began last week after a woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by an officer.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A second woman soon came forward saying that the same thing had happened to her.

Detectives say the alleged assaults occurred in January and May.

Boudreaux says in one assault Robles was in uniform. Investigators believe there are other victims.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech