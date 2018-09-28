Listen Live Sports

Car theft suspect carjacks woman moments after jail release

September 28, 2018 4:33 pm
 
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who’d left jail after being released on bond for possessing a stolen vehicle walked about 1,000 feet before robbing a woman of her SUV outside of Cleveland.

Fairview Park police say they are searching for 32-year-old Sean Vanderlin, of Cleveland, and that he should be considered dangerous.

Police say Vanderlin on Thursday afternoon pulled out a utility knife and after a brief struggle drove off in the woman’s SUV. She wasn’t injured.

The SUV was found Friday morning.

