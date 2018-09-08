Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Coast Guard: Cruise ship to continue on after inspection

September 8, 2018 9:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a cruise ship that became disabled off Massachusetts has cleared an inspection and will be allowed to continue to New York.

The Star Pride docked in Newport, Rhode Island, Friday night so it could be inspected.

The vessel, carrying 351 people, became stranded earlier Friday in Buzzards Bay between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard. Windstar Cruises, which operates the Star Pride, said the ship experienced a loss of cooling water for the engine systems, causing an automatic shutdown of the propulsion and auxiliary engines.

After the vessel regained power it was escorted to Newport, where it docked overnight for a Coast Guard inspection.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard said on Twitter Saturday morning that the vessel had been cleared to go to Manhattan.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech