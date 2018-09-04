Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Crane crashes through Florida home; tears gash in roof

September 4, 2018 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a crane collapsed onto a house in a Florida neighborhood, tearing a large gash in its roof.

The Orlando Fire Department says the crane fell over Tuesday in the upscale Baldwin Park neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

Photos released by the fire department show the crane’s base turned partially over in front of the home, while its arm rests on the damaged roof.

Officials didn’t immediately say what the crane was being used for or what caused it to topple.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech