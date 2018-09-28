Listen Live Sports

Dad of baby found crawling in road is charged with neglect

September 28, 2018 6:54 pm
 
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police say the father of a baby boy found crawling across a busy New Jersey street last week has been charged with child neglect.

NJ.com reports that the father surrendered to Lakewood police Friday afternoon and was charged with cruelty/neglect of a child, a fourth-degree crime.

Motorist Corey Cannon was driving along Joe Parker Road around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 22 when he spotted the infant crawling in the middle of the street.

A photo of the baby in the street gained widespread attention.

Authorities say after Cannon stopped to help the child, a neighbor arrived and brought the 10-month-old boy back home.

Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith says the baby crawled through an open front door and made it about 140 feet (42 meters) into the roadway.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

