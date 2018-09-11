Listen Live Sports

Deadly shooting suspect was told he was too young for a gun

September 11, 2018 1:27 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Witnesses say a St. Louis teen charged in a deadly shooting opened fire at a family gathering after the victim told the then-15-year-old suspect that he was too young to carry a gun, according to court documents.

Anthony Thompson, who is now 16, was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Michael Hurt and wounded another man. Cash-only bond is set at $500,000.

Charging documents, which were released Saturday when the case was moved to adult court, say three witnesses told authorities that Thompson pulled the gun from his waistband and fired after Hurt told him he wasn’t old enough to carry a gun. Hurt died at a hospital of a chest wound. One of the witnesses was shot in the leg.

“I am extremely disappointed that the juvenile court wasn’t willing to provide services for Anthony,” said his attorney, Sarah Johnson, who described Thompson as intellectually disabled. “While I recognize that gun violence is a problem in our country, Anthony is a symptom not a cause.”

Johnson wouldn’t describe her client’s intellectual disability.

Under the Youth Handgun Safety Act , anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited from possessing a handgun except in certain circumstances, including hunting, farming, target shooting and related activities, or at home and with the written permission of a parent or guardian.

