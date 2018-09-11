Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputies won’t be charged in fatal shooting of black man

September 11, 2018 4:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee says Two Shelby County deputies won’t be charged for the fatal shooting of a black man during a drug investigation.

News outlets report Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the move Monday regarding the January death of 34-year-old Brian Gregory. The deputies’ names haven’t been released.

Weirich says Gregory was the target of a drug investigation and authorities tried to box in his car on a Memphis street. A letter by Weirich’s office says one deputy told authorities they shot at Gregory when he tried to grab a weapon. The other deputy says his gun accidentally fired.

The letter says it’s unclear which deputy fired the bullet that killed Gregory. It says the deputies weren’t wearing body cameras and there weren’t any dashboard cameras.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech