Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Driver finds baby crawling across busy road; child unharmed

September 24, 2018 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a baby girl found crawling across a busy New Jersey street was unharmed after a neighbor and passing motorist came to her aid.

The child was spotted around 5 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood.

The motorist, Cory Cannon of Eatontown, told the Asbury Park Press he saw the girl on Joe Parker Road and initially thought she was a toy. But when he saw the child moving, he got out of his car to stop traffic.

At that same time, a neighbor got the baby and returned the child home.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities say the baby may have left through a door that was left open by an older sibling. A woman at the home called the matter “an accident.”

It wasn’t clear how long the child was on the roadway.

The case remains under investigation.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech