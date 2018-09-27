Listen Live Sports

Driver pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Little Rock girl

September 27, 2018 12:11 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old Little Rock teen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl in 2016.

Court records first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show Larry James Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a capital murder charge and five weapons charges.

Prosecutors say Jackson was the driver in the November 2016 drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Ramiya Reed as she sat in her mother’s lap in another car.

Jackson was 16 at the time, but was charged and convicted as an adult.

The suspected shooter, 23-year-old Deshaun Malik Rushing, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this year and was sentenced to 30-years in prison.

