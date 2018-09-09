Listen Live Sports

Effort to build floating maritime museum advances

September 9, 2018 4:15 pm
 
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The effort to buy a boat in northern Vermont to transform it into a floating maritime museum has moved one step forward.

The board of directors of Memphremagog Community Maritime announced that they have been awarded non-profit status and are now eligible for grants and tax-deductible donations. The Caledonian-Record reports the group received a $100,000 donation and they are halfway toward matching that with other donations.

That $200,000 would go toward the down payment needed to buy the Northern Star tour boat whenever it comes up for auction as expected later this month. The group says it wants to turn the boat into a tour boat and floating maritime museum for the Lake Memphremagog community.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

