Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-detective indicted on perjury, evidence tampering charges

September 27, 2018 3:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer involved in cases that wrongfully imprisoned several men has been indicted on perjury and evidence tampering charges.

News outlets report former Louisville police Detective Mark Handy was indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson County on Wednesday. He is accused of giving false testimony against Edwin Chandler and tampering with evidence in a murder case against Keith West.

Chandler was in prison for nine years for a 1993 killing before new fingerprint technology helped clear him in 2009. West spent nearly seven years in prison for two shootings deaths he said were in self-defense.

Special prosecutor Shane Young says Handy is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Oct. 22.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Courier Journal could not reach Handy for comment on Wednesday but he has previously said he couldn’t remember the details of the cases.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech