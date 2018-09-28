Listen Live Sports

Family of prep school sexual assault victim launch nonprofit

September 28, 2018 11:27 am
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The parents of a girl who was sexually assaulted by a fellow student at a New Hampshire prep school have received approval to launch a new nonprofit aimed at high school sexual assault awareness.

The Concord Monitor reported Thursday that Susan Prout and her husband, Alex Prout, have named their nonprofit “I Have The Right To.” The name comes from a social media campaign launched by their daughter Chessy Prout in August 2016.

Chessy was a freshman at St. Paul’s School when she was sexually assaulted by Owen Labrie as part of a conquest ritual. Labrie was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment in 2016. He is seeking a new trial.

Susan Prout says their family wants to help victims “shine a light on the issue of sexual violence.”

