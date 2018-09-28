Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

FBI searches home of Columbus police vice detective

September 28, 2018 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The FBI has searched the home of a Columbus vice detective under investigation for what officials say was a complaint made against him a week before he killed a prostitute inside his unmarked car.

The Columbus Dispatch reports an FBI spokesman said the search occurred Wednesday at 30-year police veteran Andrew Mitchell’s home.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs announced Thursday she’d asked the FBI’s public corruption task force to take over an internal probe of the vice unit for what’s been described as a “variety” of allegations.

Police say Mitchell was under investigation before the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry in August. A department spokesman said Mitchell was relieved of duty with pay Wednesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A union official declined to comment about the FBI taking over the vice unit investigation.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry