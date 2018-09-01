Listen Live Sports

FDNY: vandal arrested for scrawling swastikas on firehouse

September 1, 2018 2:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for vandalizing a New York City firehouse and several ambulances with swastikas and hateful language.

City fire marshals arrested 42-year-old Jem Ibrahimov on Saturday after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime.

A Fire Department spokesman says on Facebook that Ibrahimov was arrested by fire marshals who caught him in the act while they were staking out an upper Manhattan firehouse that had been vandalized twice before. The firehouse had been hit with graffiti that included swastikas and the words “Nazi rapist pigs.”

Authorities believe Ibrahimov also scrawled graffiti on at least six ambulances.

Police say Ibrahimov has been arrested on multiple charges including aggravated harassment. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

