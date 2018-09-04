Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florence becomes a hurricane far out over Atlantic

September 4, 2018 10:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Florence has formed far out over the Atlantic, where it doesn’t currently pose a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 75 mph (120 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to start weakening beginning Thursday.

Florence is centered about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest near 12 mph (19 kph).

Florence is the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech