Florence upgraded to Category 4 hurricane in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Florence has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane and is likely to cause “life-threatening” surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday afternoon are estimated to be 130 mph (215 kph).

Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,295 miles (2,080 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters expect Florence to weaken somewhat over the next few days, but they anticipate it will still be a powerful hurricane through early next week.

Officials say swells caused by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in place.

