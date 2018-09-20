Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man charged with setting woman on fire after dispute

September 20, 2018 4:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man set a woman on fire, leaving her in critical condition.

A Fort Myers police news release says officers arrested 39-year-old Terry Palmer on Tuesday and charged him with arson in the first degree and arson causing great bodily harm.

The victim’s daughter told investigators Palmer and the woman had argued. Police say Palmer left and returned with flammable liquid to try to set the woman’s house ablaze. Officials say he also managed to set himself and the victim on fire.

Palmer fled but was arrested a short time later. Officials say the victim was taken to a Tampa burn unit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Palmer was treated for burns at a local hospital and then taken to jail, with bail set at $400,000. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech