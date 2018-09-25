Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida teen charged after Instagram school shooting threat

September 25, 2018 5:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida 13-year-old who threatened to shoot up a school in a group chat on Instagram now faces a felony charge after another juvenile alerted adults.

A Pembroke Pines police news release says the boy was arrested Monday on a charge of making a false report concerning the use of a weapon in a violent manner.

Police say about nine juveniles were participating in the chat Sunday when the boy posted that he intended to shoot up Pines Middle School. Detectives soon arrived at the boy’s home, where he told them he only meant the threat as a joke.

But posting a threat about a mass shooting is a felony now in Florida, where similar arrests have soared since the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech