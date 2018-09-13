Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Government offers split families a second shot at asylum

September 13, 2018 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has agreed to reconsider asylum claims of many parents and children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The move came under an agreement to settle lawsuits over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal crossings.

Two groups involved in the litigation — Muslim Advocates and Legal Aid Justice Center — say the settlement could give more than 1,000 parents a second chance at asylum.

The agreement was reached late Wednesday and subject to the approval of U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It follows weeks of negotiations over claims by lawyers for separated parents and children that their clients didn’t have a fair shake when seeking asylum.

The judge is expected to consider the deal at a hearing on Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech