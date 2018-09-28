Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Harvard discrimination lawsuit officially headed to trial

September 28, 2018 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging that Harvard University’s admissions practice discriminates against Asian Americans is officially headed to trial.

The judge overseeing the case rejected motions from both sides Friday asking to rule on their behalf. The judge says there’s still too much in dispute.

The group Students For Fair Admissions filed the suit in 2014. It says Asian American applicants have the best academic records but the lowest admission rate among any race.

Harvard denies any bias and says it considers race only as one of many factors in deciding which students to admit.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Both sides have presented reports from economists that they say prove their case. The judge says it will require closer examination.

The bench trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the lawsuit will go to a bench trial, not a jury trial.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry