Helicopter crash survivor rescued in Alaska; 3 missing

September 29, 2018 5:11 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued one survivor of a helicopter crash near a bay in southeast Alaska and is searching for three others.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the agency says the 14-year-old survivor of the Friday crash showed signs of mild hypothermia but is in good condition.

Officials say the crash happed near Lituya Bay, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Juneau.

Officials say two adults and two adolescents were aboard the crashed helicopter that was reported to be brand new out of the factory.

The helicopter was on a trip that began in Grand Prairie, Texas, bound for Wasilla, Alaska

Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska, says the agency is sending investigators to the crash site.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

