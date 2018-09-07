Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

High school treated for pest infestation closes again

September 7, 2018 10:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A high school in Tennessee that’s been struggling with a pest infestation recently re-opened following treatment only to close again.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson tells WREG-TV that Kirby High School will be closed for another six to eight weeks so pests can be eradicated.

The school closed last week for treatment following complaints of rat, roach and snake sightings. It re-opened Tuesday only to close when signs of pests and decay were found Wednesday. The district says it already has spent about $70,000 trying to eliminate the pests.

Hopson says students will need to make up for lost class time. He says night classes, Saturday classes and online classes are being considered and will be presented to the school board Tuesday. He said officials are looking at options to move students to another location until Kirby reopens.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech