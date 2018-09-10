Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Houston Chronicle reporter accused of faking sources resigns

September 10, 2018 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston Chronicle reporter has resigned after questions arose about the existence of persons quoted in one of his stories.

Austin bureau reporter Mike Ward had been with the Chronicle since 2014 after a long career with the Austin American-Statesman.

In a statement posted Monday on the Chronicle website , Executive Editor Nancy Barnes wrote that another Chronicle reporter raised questions about whether persons quoted in one of Ward’s stories existed.

Barnes wrote that an initial review of Ward’s recent articles found it difficult to verify a number of his sources.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ward didn’t respond to messages seeking comment, but Barnes wrote that Ward insisted his work was truthful. Nevertheless, he resigned last week.

She wrote that an independent journalist has been hired to further review Ward’s work.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech