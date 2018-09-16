Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Hundreds of baby chicks found on vacant Philadelphia lot

September 16, 2018 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Animal welfare officials say they rescued hundreds of baby chicks from an empty lot in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says investigators responded to calls Saturday and found the chicks in a lot across from a shopping center in the Olney section of the city.

Officials say the owner had hoped to take over the lot, which is owned by an adjoining business, and start raising the chicks for resale, but hadn’t contacted the property owner and failed to provide the animals with proper housing or feeding/watering stations.

They say he estimated “he had lost over a thousand chicks prior to the discovery of the birds.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officials say the hundreds of chicks will be cared for and placed with adopters or approved rescues.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech