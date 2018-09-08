Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana firefighters quell blaze, help neighbor give birth

September 8, 2018 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana firefighters and medics dealt with the usual duties on an early weekend morning by battling a house fire and delivering several residents to the hospital. Then came something more unexpected: the delivery of a neighboring baby.

Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Rita Reith says firefighters brought the two-story house fire under control early Saturday and medics took four people to the hospital, including a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl. All are in good condition.

As they fought the fire, they heard yelling next door: It was the mother of a 21-year-old woman, saying her daughter was about to give birth. Three first-responders went to the other home and another medic was called to take the pregnant woman to the hospital.

She nearly made it, but gave birth in the ambulance just outside of the hospital.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Reith says “everybody is doing great” and the department is grateful that nobody was seriously hurt.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech