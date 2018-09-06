Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana mom charged with neglect in gun death of 2-year-old

September 6, 2018 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police says a 22-year-old Indiana woman is facing neglect charges in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter .

Gary police said Thursday that Dashana Mattica Fowler faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Police say she also faces three counts of neglect of a dependent related to three other children that were present at the time of the shooting Tuesday evening.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead girl as Jayla Miller. She died after being airlifted to a hospital in Chicago, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest.

Fowler was booked into the Lake County Jail. Online court records show no attorney for her.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Fowler’s boyfriend also was questioned after the shooting. He has not been charged.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech