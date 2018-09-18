Listen Live Sports

Indiana teacher reaches plea deal in child molesting case

September 18, 2018 2:58 pm
 
CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A former southern Indiana elementary school teacher has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of child molestation under a deal in which prosecutors would drop 33 other counts.

The plea agreement for Corey Faith, filed Sept. 10 in Harrison Superior Court, leaves sentencing up to the judge. Each count carries a sentence of 20 to 50 years. The News and Tribune reports a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk has said Faith admitted the molestations involving a former student occurred from 2005 to 2007 in his home, his classroom at New Middletown Elementary School in Corydon and elsewhere. Court records say the victim was 12 years old when the incidents began.

Faith was 40 at the time of his March arrest. He’s free on bond.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

