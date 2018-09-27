Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Irate man gets 20 years for threatening to kill judge

September 27, 2018 7:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for threatening to kill a judge he believed ruled against him in his custody case.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 36-year-old Alan McCarty Jr. spent much of the hearing in an adjacent room with a speaker and one-way glass, just like he did during his trial, after unleashing a fresh stream of obscenities Wednesday at the judge, the prosecutor and even his own public defender.

McCarty was convicted last month of threatening to kill Circuit Judge Stasia Warren last year when he mistakenly blamed her for taking his kids away in a custody case.

A prosecutor’s statement says the 20-year sentence will give McCarty ample time to reflect on the seriousness of his threats against the judicial system.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech