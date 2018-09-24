Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man, 74, found alive after 5 days inside fire-gutted complex

September 24, 2018 6:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Engineers inspecting the wreckage of a public housing complex gutted by fire five days ago found a 74-year-old tenant inside, alive and well, on Monday.

The discovery of the elderly survivor adds an improbable postscript to the fire that struck the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in southeast Washington last Wednesday. The fire started near the top of the building around 3 p.m., and a large section of the roof collapsed about three hours later.

Firefighters, assisted by a group of Marines from a nearby barracks, combed the burning building to evacuate all tenants — some of whom were too infirm to walk and had to be carried out. A handful of tenants were hospitalized with minor injuries, but no serious casualties were reported.

On Monday, a team of engineers was examining the damaged building to assess its structural integrity when they heard the man shouting. They pried open his jammed apartment door and found him calmly sitting in a chair, said Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the Washington, D.C., Fire Department.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The man appeared to be uninjured and was hospitalized for observation.

Buchanan said it’s unclear how the tenant was missed when firefighters and Marines searched through the burning building.

“We were under the impression that we had either laid eyes on every apartment or banged on the doors of every apartment,” he said. “Clearly there will be an after-action meeting to assess things.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech