Man agrees to plead guilty in daughter’s 2016 neglect death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man has signed a guilty plea in connection with the 2016 death of his disabled 5-year-old daughter .

The Tribune-Star reports 34-year-old Brian Moseman this week agreed to plead guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent in the death of Adilynn Moseman. Prosecutors will recommend a 2½ year prison sentence that would be suspended, with Moseman being placed on probation.

A hearing on the plea deal is Oct. 16.

Moseman and Adilynn’s mother, Tiffany Daugherty, were arrested last year. Authorities say they failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for their daughter, who had microcephaly. An autopsy found Adilynn died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia.

Advertisement

Daugherty was sentenced earlier this month to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect, theft and reckless homicide.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.