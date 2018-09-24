Listen Live Sports

Man arrested in connection with attack on homeless person

September 24, 2018 9:33 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man arrested on suspicion of bludgeoning a homeless man is being investigated in connection with at least six other attacks, three of them deadly.

Santa Monica police arrested 47-year-old Ramon Escobar Monday on suspicion of bludgeoning a homeless man. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Lt. Saul Rodriguez says investigators are trying to determine whether Escobar might also be the attacker who beat two homeless men in the coastal city earlier this month and killed another man who was found dead under the pier last week.

Police in Los Angeles say they suspect Escobar used a baseball bat to batter three homeless men as they slept on downtown streets on Sept. 16. Two died.

Police plan a Tuesday news conference to discuss the case.

