Man dies in accident at Missouri restaurant drive-thru

September 27, 2018 2:59 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has died after an accident that happened as he reached for his food at a drive-thru window.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Charles Wood Jr. died Wednesday night at a Jack in the Box restaurant in St. Louis. Wood was from Velda City, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

Police say Wood pulled up to the drive-thru window at an angle. He apparently opened his door and leaned out to try and reach his food. The car was in reverse and suddenly accelerated backward, pinning Wood against a tree.

Wood suffered injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

