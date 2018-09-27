Listen Live Sports

Man linked to relatives’ deaths wants aunt out as executor

September 27, 2018 3:17 pm
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money is asking a Connecticut probate judge to remove his aunt as executor of a trust established for him by his grandfather.

Nathan Carman is seeking up to $150,000 transferred to him from that trust. He says he needs the money to hire a lawyer for suits related to the sinking of his boat during a trip where his mother was lost at sea.

Carman told a judge Thursday the funds are being withheld because his aunt wants to punish him for his grandfather’s death.

Carman’s grandfather was fatally shot in his Windsor, Connecticut, home in 2013. Carman’s mother disappeared in 2016 during a fishing trip.

Carman has not been charged in either case.

