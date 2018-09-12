Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Meatpacking plant owner pleads guilty after immigration raid

September 12, 2018 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee meatpacking plant where a federal immigration raid took more than 100 people into custody faces prison time after pleading guilty to employing unauthorized immigrants.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Greeneville says 61-year-old James Brantley pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax fraud, wire fraud, and employment of unauthorized illegal aliens.

Brantley owns Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station. Federal prosecutors say a raid of the business in April found at least 104 unauthorized immigrants working there. Brantley had reported he had 44 wage-earning employees to the Internal Revenue Service.

Court records show Brantley dodged nearly $1.3 million in federal payroll taxes over the past decade and he underpaid employees for overtime work.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Brantley faces up to 20 years in prison or more at sentencing Feb. 4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech