Nearly 300 to be compensated for clergy abuse on Long Island

September 14, 2018 7:41 am
 
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (AP) — Nearly 300 people will be compensated by the Roman Catholic diocese on New York’s Long Island for sexual abuse at the hands of priests.

Newsday reports that the Diocese of Rockville Centre has received 293 claims since it established a special compensation program last fall.

The program’s co-administrator, Camille Biros, says 221 victims have been offered financial settlements so far and the others will receive offers within a few months.

Biros did not disclose an estimate for the total amount of the settlements. Lawyers for the victims say the awards range from $25,000 to $500,000.

The diocese is not identifying the accused priests.

The New York attorney general’s office announced last week that it is investigating accusations of sexual abuse in all of the state’s eight roman Catholic dioceses.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

