Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Not guilty plea entered for Alaska woman in girls’ deaths

September 6, 2018 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A not guilty plea has been entered for a woman charged with killing her two infant daughters years apart, with the second child’s death occurring shortly after authorities say the mother searched the internet for “best ways to suffocate” and “ways to kill human with no proof.”

Stephany Lafountain of Fairbanks is charged with murder in the deaths of a 4-month-old girl in 2015 and a 13-month-old girl last November. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports her public defender entered the plea on her behalf Wednesday and asked that she now be known legally as Stephany Bilecki, her maiden name.

Police reopened the first daughter’s death after investigating the second death in November. Fairbanks police say they found similarities in the two cases. A grand jury indicted her last week.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech