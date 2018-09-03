Listen Live Sports

Officer shot, 1 suspect dead near Georgia Walmart

September 3, 2018 4:56 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A police officer has been shot near a Walmart store in Georgia while investigating a reported shoplifting.

Local media outlets report the officer was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon following the shooting in Covington. Police Capt. Ken Malcom tells WSB-TV that the officer is in serious but stable condition.

Police say officers were responding to report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran behind the store and fired, hitting one of the officers.

One suspect was shot and killed at the scene; two others are in police custody. It is unclear who shot the suspect who died.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Covington is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

