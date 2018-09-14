Listen Live Sports

Officials: Convicted murderer escapes from Maine prison

September 14, 2018 10:00 pm
 
CHARLESTON, Maine (AP) — Maine corrections officials say a convicted murderer serving a 45-year sentence has escaped from prison.

Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick says 65-year-old Arnold Nash was last seen Thursday evening in the minimum security unit at the Mountain View Correction Facility in Charleston. Authorities say they believe he is still in the Charleston area.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

Nash was serving a 45-year sentence for murdering a 58-year-old man in a cabin in North Sullivan. He began serving his sentence on May 29, 1992, and was scheduled for release next year.

Officials say he’d twice escaped years before from different facilities.

Officials say Nash should not be approached if seen and anyone with information should contact local police.

