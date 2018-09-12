Listen Live Sports

Parents warned of losing custody before toddler went missing

September 12, 2018 7:35 pm
 
LARGO, Fla. (AP) — The day before a Florida toddler was found dead, a case manager warned his parents that he could once again be taken from them and placed in foster care.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday that the case manager delivered the warning Aug. 31 during a visit with 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau’s mother, 21-year-old Charisse Stinson.

The boy disappeared Sept. 1, and his body was found Sept. 4 in the woods behind a baseball field. Police arrested Stinson and charged her with first-degree murder. Investigators say she confessed to hitting Jordan in the head during a moment of frustration.

Jordan had previously spent more than a year in foster care. Earlier this year, the boy’s court-appointed child advocate told a magistrate that he should not be returned to his mother, but her objection was overruled.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

