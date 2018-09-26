Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parkland school shooting suspect due back in Florida court

September 26, 2018 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is headed back to a Florida courtroom for a status hearing on his death penalty case.

Officials say a number of issues could come up in Wednesday’s hearing, including the release of evidence and witness interviews by prosecutors to Cruz’s defense lawyers.

The presiding judge also has yet to rule on a motion by the Broward County School Board to hold the South Florida Sun Sentinel in contempt for publishing stories based on an analysis of Cruz’s school records that was poorly redacted.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors reject that.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech