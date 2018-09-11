Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Photos: Connecticut zoo welcomes a baby giant anteater

September 11, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s only zoo has announced the birth of a baby giant anteater.

The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport says the anteater was born July 30, is a male and now weighs 9 pounds. The zoo didn’t announce the baby’s name yet.

The parents, father EO and mother Pana, were brought to the zoo in 2015 with the hopes they might start a family.

They had their first baby in 2016. Mochilla is now in residence at Alexandria Zoo in Louisiana.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The zoo says Pana and baby are in seclusion most of the day, with brief forays into the outdoor habitat. Female anteaters give birth to one offspring at a time and the baby rides on the mother’s back for the first several months of life.

The public can follow the baby’s growth on Facebook and Instagram .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech