Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to death

September 24, 2018 9:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy was playing with a gun that he found when it accidentally fired, killing him.

Little Rock police Lt. Michael Ford says Brennan Esau was home with his siblings aged 14, 10 and 6, but no adults, when he shot himself Saturday night.

Ford says Brennan was alone in the room where he found the gun in the southwest Little Rock home.

No one has been arrested. Ford says a report will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office to determine whether charges will be filed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech