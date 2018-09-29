Police investigating thoroughbred shooting in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in the heart of Kentucky’s horse farm country are investigating after a thoroughbred was found shot with a rifle.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the horse was found shot at Springhouse Farm near Lexington. The horse was euthanized Friday morning.

Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Allen Peel said the shooting happened sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities found multiple shell casings near where the horse was shot.

The sheriff’s office has no suspects and has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

