Police: Iowa store clerk ID’d ex-boyfriend as armed robber

September 7, 2018 6:27 pm
 
LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say they have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store — the ex-boyfriend of the clerk who was held at knifepoint.

LeClaire police say officers were called Thursday night to a QC Mart for a robbery in progress. Arriving officers say the suspect had fled, but that the cashier identified him as her ex-boyfriend.

Police say the suspect displayed a knife and tried to force the cashier to open the register. He assaulted her and stole merchandise when she refused and hit a panic alarm.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Jae Eads on Friday morning in Davenport. Police say some of the merchandise also was recovered.

Eads is charged with felony robbery, domestic assault and drug possession.

