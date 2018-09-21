Listen Live Sports

Police sought video in case of Dallas man shot in own home

September 21, 2018 3:45 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Court documents show search warrants have been issued for video from addresses near the apartment complex where a white Dallas police officer killed her black neighbor inside his home this month.

The search warrants obtained by The Associated press on Friday are tied to the slaying of 26-year-old Botham Jean, who was fatally shot inside his apartment on Sept. 6 by off-duty Dallas Officer Amber Guyger. She told investigators she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

One of the warrants sought to obtain video surveillance cameras and camera footage. A judge last week signed the search warrants, which showed that the information would be sent to an investigator with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Guyger is free on bond after being booked Sept. 9 on a preliminary charge of manslaughter.

