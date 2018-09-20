Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Teacher urged preschoolers to fight, posted video

September 20, 2018 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teacher encouraged young children to fight at an Ohio preschool and posted a video of the brawls online.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 30-year-old Chavay Williams, of Columbus, was charged Wednesday with 21 counts of child endangering.

Court records say Williams posted a video on Snapchat in June showing children fighting at Playtime Pre-School. The video, captioned with words like “knock out” and a boxing glove emoji, shows children crying and trying to escape a fenced-in playground during the fights.

Williams was fired after police and Playtime learned of the video. She told detectives she wanted to show parents how their children acted.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A Franklin County Municipal Court official said Thursday that Williams has no attorney on record. No publicly listed phone number could be found for her.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech