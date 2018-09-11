Listen Live Sports

Police: Woman naps in car, awakes to find stranger driving

September 11, 2018 4:58 pm
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a woman napping in the back seat of her vehicle awoke to find a stranger driving her car and a passenger in the front seat.

Citing a police report, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports the woman started to feel epilepsy symptoms and pulled into a parking lot Sunday evening in Myrtle Beach. The woman put the keys on the dashboard and went to sleep. She awoke to find another woman driving the car with a passenger.

Police say the driver struck another vehicle and the two suspects fled.

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/

