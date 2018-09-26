Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 
Prep school alumni call for more action on sex abuse report

September 26, 2018 1:28 pm
 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group of alumni is calling on a prominent New Hampshire prep school to more thoroughly investigate decades of sexual misconduct at the school.

The call from the Phillips Exeter Alumni for Truth and Healing follows a report released by the school last month, in which 11 former staffers are accused of sexual misconduct involving students. The report also found that school administrators failed to act on complaints of abuse and, in several cases, never recorded the complaints in personnel files.

The group is calling on the school to hand over all evidence collected in the investigation to an independent third party, investigate cases of student-on-student abuse and provide more details of administrators who failed to properly handle abuse claims.

The school said it would review the group’s concerns.

